HALIFAX: Nova Scotia Power is warning customers about three scams where individuals are pretending to represent the company and are demanding money to avoid disconnection.

In one scam, a fraudulent caller is asking customers to physically meet and pay to avoid disconnection. In another scam, customers are asked to call 1-800-728-9720. In a third, a man enters a business with a false invoice and demands payment.

These calls and visits are not from Nova Scotia Power. Any time customers receive unexpected communications about bill payments or credits that appear to come from Nova Scotia Power, call their Customer Care Centre at 1-800-428-6230 (Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.) or e-mail them anytime at: home@nspower.ca to confirm legitimacy.