Nova Scotia RCMP investigating extortion of Inverness County teen

INVERNESS COUNTY: The RCMP is trying to find the person who forced a teenager from Inverness County to share nude pictures on the Internet.

A press release from Nova Scotia RCMP said on July 1, a parent contacted Inverness District RCMP reporting that her daughter had been threatened by a person she met on-line. The victim, a 15-year-old girl, was threatened via a social media platform that if she didn’t send nude photos to the suspect, they would track her down and harm her. The victim eventually sent photos to the suspect.

About a week later, the suspect contacted the victim again and asked for more photos. When she refused, the RCMP said the suspect sent the nude photos to her contacts. The victim then told her mother about the incident and they contacted the RCMP.

Police said they are attempting to identify the suspect and are being assisted by the Nova Scotia RCMP Technological Crime Unit.

The RCMP said they are considering a number of charges in this case. They noted that sharing intimate images without consent of the person depicted in the image is a criminal offence, as well as sharing intimate images of a person under the age of 18 years. Extortion, which is threatening someone into doing something, is also a criminal offence.

To protect from becoming a victim of this type of scam, the police offered some tips.

“Do not add people you don’t know to your social media accounts,” the RCMP recommends. “Ensure you are aware of what others can see in your social media programs regarding your security settings. If you are being threatened by someone on-line, contact police.”

Anyone with concerns about these types of offences is encouraged to contact police, or Cyberscan at: https://novascotia.ca/cyberscan/.