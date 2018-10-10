PORT HOOD: Laureen MacDonald and Marie Sophie Aucoin, case managers for Nova Scotia Works, visited Inverness Municipal Council last week to give a recap of their services.

“Representatives from our offices can assist clients with employment services,” Aucoin said. “We can assist with job searches, resume writing, cover letters, employment preparation workshops, matching clients with potential employers, career exploration and planning.

“We also have funding and programs for adults looking to return to school. We also do specialized assistance.”

A number of programs are offered to employers as well, said MacDonald.

“We offer assistance, access and wage-incentive programs; on-sight employer consolation meetings; we host job and career fairs; we support and provide resources for inclusive hiring practices; matching client skills with employer needs; and employer maintenance support,” she said.

Council asked the case managers specifics about their programs, including Deputy Warden Alfred Poirier who was curious about what aid could be given to people with refugee stataus.

Aucoin said work sponsorships can be given to individuals, and those individuals can bring their families along.

Nova Scotia Works has three locations throughout Inverness County and Port Hawkesbury. The Port Hawkesbury location (902-625-0001) has sibling offices set up in Inverness (902-258-3513) and Cheticamp (902-224-2117).

Both Aucoin and MacDonald said the staff at any of those offices would be happy to help folks looking for work or employers looking to hire.