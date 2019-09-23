Novas look good in first regular season appearances

ANTIGONISH: Coach Mike Stewart is a pretty happy guy.

The long-time bench boss of the Nova Major Bantams has a reason to be smiling, as his squad started regular season play last weekend with a big win on Saturday night and a close one-goal loss on Sunday.

The road trip saw the Novas score a 7-2 win over the Harbour Storm and then lose 2-1 to ACCEL Physio.

“We played tough and fast, and we made some mistakes but that happens,” he said. “It wasn’t quite as fluid as one would like, but the good news is that it’s all fixable. I think everyone is pretty happy with the product that was turned out this weekend.

“The Sunday game was a tough one. We hit four posts and we missed six empty net opportunities, so even if we had capitalized on 25 per cent of them, it wouldn’t have been a 2-1 game. The score wasn’t indicative of the whole thing.”

In Saturday’s outing, the Novas had a four-goal second period that put them up 4-0. The third period also saw the Novas outscore their hosts, this time 3-2.

Ray MacKinnon (one goal and two assists) and Leyton Stewart (three assists) led the offense for the local squad. Tyler Peddle had a pair of goals, Marcus Pelly-Conrad had a goal and assist, and Daniel Chiasson had two assists. Managing single goals were Tully Grant, Kevin Walker, and Rory Wood. Managing single helpers were Ryan Hayes, Neil MacKinnon, and Damon MacDonald.

The Novas outshot their hosts 33-16. Backstopping the Novas was Jack Milner.

On Sunday, Tyler Peddle (unassisted) had a goal with just 40 seconds left in the second period, lifting the Novas to a one-goal lead until Physio pulled ahead in the third. The game winner came with just four seconds left on the clock.

The Novas outshot Physio 29-23, and Jeff Quinn backstopped the locals.

The Novas play two home games in their two home rinks this weekend. On Saturday, the Novas host Kings Mutual at 3 p.m. at the Antigonish Arena. On Sunday, the Novas are in Port Hawkesbury for a 12:30 p.m. start against the Dartmouth Whalers.

Kings Mutual had a big first weekend, dropping the Wear Well Bombers 9-2 and the Harbour Storm 10-2. Dartmouth went 1-1 in their first weekend on the ice.