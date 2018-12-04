Novas split on weekend

PORT HAWKESBURY: It was a split weekend for the Nova Major Bantams.

On Saturday at the Antigonish Arena, the Novas dropped the Joneljims Cougars 4-2, followed by a 6-2 loss to ACCEL Physio in Halifax on Sunday.

On Satruday, after the Cougars were first on the board in the first period, Liam Trenholm tied the game for the Novas in the second period. The Cougars replied but Tyler Peddle’s goal with five seconds left to play in the second period drew the Novas even. Cayden Power scored the eventual winner early in the third and Brent O’Handley added a shorthanded insurance marker with less than a minute to play.

“It was our probably our most complete game of the year I thought,” said Novas coach Mike Stewart. “It was a great game and Sunday was the opposite.”

On Sunday, Peddle and Rory Wood supplied the goals in a lopsided 6-2 loss to ACCEL Physio.

“On Saturday, we played a complete game, everybody contributed and played great,” said Stewart following Sunday’s game. “We showed a lot of respect for our opponent. Today, maybe we underestimated a team that we beat twice previously and we got out worked.”

Overall, Stewart said the team has a bit of an identity crisis. He said consistency is an issue, pointing to he big win on Saturday and the loss on Sunday as an example.

“It’s time to stop making mistakes and it’s time to be consistent,” he said. “That’s the key. It’s halfway through the season and you can’t be having these mistakes anymore. Good teams find ways to win and get four points. That has to be part of who we are and I know it’s there. We’ve just got to do it.”

In the team’s lone game next weekend, The Novas are on the road for a rematch with the Cougars on December 8.