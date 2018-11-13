Novas win and play well in loss

PORT HAWKESBURY: It was a close win followed by a close loss.

On Saturday, the Nova Major Bantams dropped the All Credit Auto Rangers 1-0 on home ice in Antigonish. Tyler Peddle scored the lone goal in the match, and goalie Jack Milner stopped 27 shots for the shut out.

On Sunday, the Novas fell to Kings Mutual 4-3. Liam Berthaiume opened the scoring in the first period before the visitors tied it up. Jacob Cook tied the game in the second period after Kings Mutual pulled ahead. Brent O’Handley pulled the Novas back to even in the third period before Kings Mutual scored with under two minutes to play to earn the win.

“We beat a much better team yesterday than we lost to today,” said Novas coach Mike Stewart on Sunday. “What we have to understand is that we have to respect our opponents and play 50 minutes of hockey, not matter who they are. It’s not the first time that’s happened this year.”

Stewart said with success comes experience, but the team needs to stay humble and not overlook opponents.

The Bantams are away from regular season play this week as they head to the Monctonian tournament, which will feature teams from across the Atlantic provinces. Stewart said his team will have a chance to see the level of competition outside of their league.

“It’s going to be one of those situations where we’re going to gain some experience and, from that, we go to the Ice Jam and hopefully we make provincials,” he said.