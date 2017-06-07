HALIFAX: Students at Nova Scotia Community College’s (NSCC) 13 campuses will receive certificates or diplomas at convocation ceremonies taking place across the province from June 6 to 16. Approximately 4,500 students are expected to participate in the 18 individual ceremonies.

“NSCC is committed to the success and fulfillment of every student – in education, in career and in life,” says NSCC President Don Bureaux.

“When our students succeed, we succeed. It’s important for us to stop and celebrate all that our students have accomplished on their journey with us, and mark the point at which they begin the next chapter of their lives.”

As part of the ceremony, a number of awards will be presented to highlight student success and academic achievement. These will include the NSCC Board of Governors’ Award, the NSCC President’s Award, and the Governor General’s Academic Medal.

The college will also present four outstanding citizens with honorary diplomas. Individuals are chosen for their contributions to the community and the college. An honorary diploma is the highest award presented by NSCC.

The 2017 recipients include Dr. Sarah Teresa MacNeil, from the School of Trades and Technology at the Strait Area Campus. Born and raised in Johnstown, Cape Breton, Dr. Sarah Teresa MacNeil is a leader in community development and an ardent promoter of life-long learning and adult education in Nova Scotia. She is well known for her fairness and common sense, tireless volunteerism and her unwavering commitment to Cape Breton Island.

All NSCC convocation ceremonies will be live-streamed at: https://www.nscc.ca/about_nscc/convocation/webcast/index.asp.