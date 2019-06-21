Home Community NSCC Strait Area Campus convocation Community NSCC Strait Area Campus convocation By Mary Hankey - June 21, 2019 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Michelle Bernard from the Culinary Arts program had her daughter accompany her across the stage when she received her diploma from NSCC president Don Bureaux during the NSCC Strait Area Campus Convocation on June 13 at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre. Photos by Mary Hankey — (From the left): NSCC Strait Area Camus Principal Tom Gunn, award winners Maranda MacDonald and Kate MacDonald, Valedictorian Adrianne McMahon, award winner Danielle Martell, along with Academic Chair for Business Health and Human Services and Access, Chris Goyetche, attended a reception at the 2019 Convocation for the NSCC Strait Area Campus. Pictured are (from the left): the Governor General’s Academic Medal recipient Kate MacDonald, faculty member for Behavioural Intervention, Patricia Gerrior, and Valedictorian Adrianne McMahon at the NSCC 2019 Convocation. Musicians Mac Morin and Krista Luddington performed before the convocation and for the academic procession at the Civic Centre in Port Hawkesbury. NSCC’s Strait Area Campus celebrated close to 280 graduates during a convocation ceremony on June 13 at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre. Faculty members, along with Principal Tom Gunn, were on hand to congratulate the graduates receiving their diplomas from the NSCC Strait Area Campus. Cape Breton-Richmond MLA Alana Paon presented Kate MacDonald with the Governor General’s Academic Medal. The medal is awarded to a graduating student of a College Diploma Program who has achieved the highest academic standing. NSCC president Don Bureaux presented Maranda MacDonald from the Office Administration program with the President’s Award. The award is given to a graduating student of a College Diploma Program who has demonstrated outstanding academic achievement and contributed to campus and/or community activities. Bob MacEachern, Board of Governors Chair for the NSCC, presented Danielle Martell from the Social Services program with the NSCC Alumni Award at the NSCC 2019 Convocation. The award is given to a graduating student who has demonstrated outstanding academic achievement and whose service and leadership has made a difference in the lives of others. Valedictorian Adrianne McMahon was presented with a gift from NSCC Strait Area Campus Principal, Tom Gunn after her speech to fellow students at the 2019 Convocation. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Community New name for Port Hastings museum Community Port Hawkesbury Baptist Church celebrates 50 years of ministry Community Annual ceremonial review for 875 Air Cadet Squadron Community Inverness County to host early years coalition gathering Community SRCE staff honoured at Celebrating Service Banquet Community Mulgrave Volunteer Fire Department ladies auxiliary members given their due - Advertisement -