NSHA says nine physicians scheduled to start in the Eastern Zone

ANTIGONISH: Officials with the Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) say five family medicine and four specialist positions have been filled in the Eastern Zone.

During the authority’s board of directors meeting in Antigonish last Thursday, Tim Guest, the vice-president of health services, told the meeting the NSHA was making progress on ambulance offload times while wait-lists for other kinds of care continue to plague the system.

Guest said the situation has him concerned as the problem arises where wait-lists for home care support or long-term care placements are increasing in length, and a growing number of patients who are in need of those services occupy hospital beds while they wait.

“The reality of it is, this is a systemic issue and it requires a systemic response to have long-term sustainable impacts,” Guest told reporters. “We’ve had conversations with the continuing care sector about areas where they have challenge and they match in a lot of times in areas where we do. We’re working together with them and the department of health to look at opportunities of where we may need to have expanded service offerings to fill some of those gaps.”

The meeting, which was only the second ever board of directors meeting that was open to the public, focused on patient access and flow, a whistleblower policy, along with physician recruitment.

Photos by Drake Lowthers — Tim Guest, NSHA’s vice president of health services, speaks during the board of directors meeting last Thursday in Antigonish.

Dr. Nicole Boutilier, vice-president of medicine, highlighted NSHA’s physician recruitment efforts. So far in 2019, there have been 16 family physician and 35 specialists for a total of 51 physician recruitments, with another 48 additional scheduled starts upcoming.

The authority, who are currently refreshing their physician recruitment strategy, has a goal to have commitments from 180 new physicians by the end of the year. In 2018, the NSHA recruited 130 doctors.

“The demand continues to be strong,” Boutilier said. “We started with only three people for the whole province and we continue to grow. We now have seven physician recruitment consultants and two physician recruitment assistants.”

There are two physician recruitment consultants in the Eastern Zone, one in Antigonish with the other located in Sydney. They work with all the different sites in the zone to pinpoint their priorities and identify where physicians may like to go when they’re coming.

“We balance our priorities with the priority of the candidate, as well and try to find the best match possible,” Boutilier said. “For physicians, we know all our vacancies, and our recruitment consultants are not just for one hospital, they’re for the entire zone.”

Boutilier said making practices better or making compensation better are only pieces of what they’re dealing with as they find recruits are looking for good work, a good lifestyle and a place where they can call home.

“They want to feel that they can have a place where not only they can do good work, but a place where they can have a life for them and their family,” she said. “We have a very good rate of turn-over from site visit to actual accepted offer; it’s over 75 per cent. Sometimes too a candidate would get multiple letters of offer from us, because there are multiple communities looking for the same position.”

Locally, Boutilier indicated they’re not having trouble getting people to go into to the communities. From April through August, St. Martha’s had 17 site visits, three accepted offers and another 10 site visits have been scheduled.

One of the barriers the NSHA faces with recruitment is the difference between licensure between provinces – as some medical exams are not required in certain provinces based on an individual’s career path.

In terms of nursing recruitment, Carmelle d’Entremont, vice-president of people and organizational development, said the NSHA is looking at it from a province-wide persepective.

“We certainly have different ways we can track vacancies and numbers, so that can gives us a sense of where the pain points are,” d’Entremont said. “We’ve actually been working really hard this year, to do that kind of deeper dive and work with our site leaders to identify where we have some recruitment challenges.”

She indicated those tended to be in rural areas and in locations where nurse specialties are required.

“One of the things we’ve done this year, is we’ve been really, really aggressive in trying to do our new grad RN recruitment, so we’ve hired over 440 new grads this year, which is the highest number that we’ve done in a number of years,” d’Entremont said. “Making sure we replenish our overall supply pool is important. The challenge sometimes is however, our new grads are not always trained in the areas where we have the highest need.”

The NSHA has also instituted some incentives such as hiring bonuses and targeted recruitment incentives really focused on areas of need, like Canso.

“When new grads join the workforce, we have to make sure they are supported, because they don’t have the same level of experience,” d’Entremont said. “So we’ve [implemented] professional practice supports, a resource of ongoing support as they integrate into a high-need area.”