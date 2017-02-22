PORT HAWKESBURY: Nova Scotia Power (NSP) plans to break ground by the end of February on a new transmission line crossing at Auld’s Cove.

The new crossing will separate the two existing sets of lines that currently cross the Strait of Canso onto two separate circuits – the existing crossing, which will remain in use, plus the new one.

“We’re reconfiguring these lines so that we can reliably deliver renewable energy provided by the Maritime Link,” said Project Engineer Tom Flewwelling.

Separating the lines means the second crossing can continue to reliably deliver power while also providing greater capacity to carry the additional renewable energy, Flewwelling said.

“This second line will provide both redundancy if anything were to happen to the first line, and additional capacity for clean hydroelectricity from Newfoundland and Labrador, helping us meet our renewable energy requirements,” he said.

The new crossing will be 45 metres south of the existing crossing. NSP is building six transmission towers to separate the lines – three on each side of the strait – and there will be three lines on each set of towers. Navigation lights on the current towers will be transferred to the new towers because they’re taller and shield the existing towers, so there will be no need for them to continue to have navigation lights.

The project is scheduled to take place until November and will involve the use of cranes and helicopters to erect the towers and boats to string the new lines across the strait.

Nova Scotia Power is committed to stringent safety standards in its construction projects. Emera Utility Services is the lead contractor on the multi-million dollar project, which will also use the services of Zutphen Contractors of Port Hood.

NSP achieved a renewable energy record in 2015 with 26.6 per cent of electricity used by Nova Scotians coming from renewable sources. With the Maritime Link coming online and providing renewable energy to mainland Nova Scotia through Auld’s Cove, 40 per cent of electricity will come from renewable sources in 2020.