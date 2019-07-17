Sept,. 13,1924 – July 1, 2019

Obituary

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father Joseph Etienne Sampson of Louisdale. Embraced in love by his family, he left us quietly and peacefully at Ste. Anne’s Center in Arichat on July 1, 2019.

A true community builder by nature, Etienne had a deeply held belief in the Cooperative Movement, serving as President of the Louisdale Co-op and Director of the Louisdale Credit Union. In his early days, Etienne worked on the construction of the Canso Causeway, and took great pride in his years as a snow plow operator with the NS Department of Highways, before founding his own company S&G Excavators in 1969. His work ethic was exceeded only by his inherent desire to help those around him whenever he could. Into his 90’s he became a skilled sous chef preparing family meals with his girls, providing help with much needed resources for local teachers, and was ready for every adventure that came his way. He never gave up, and he rarely gave in unless it was important. He had the softest heart and the kindest soul. Legendary for his epic story-telling, Etienne passed down the oral history of his life, his family and his village to all those lucky enough to hear him speak. Etienne was pre-deceased by his cherished wife and partner Delima; his first-born grandson Steven; Brothers Alfred, Alphonse and George; Sisters Mary and Theresa; Left to fill his shoes are his son George; Daughters Linda (Peter), Marcia (Doug) and Karen (Michael); Grandchildren Teresa, Stephanie, Carlee (Jamie), Taylor, Reilly and Kia; Great grandchildren Saphira, Jordynn, Joshua, Liam, Keegan, Caleb, and Daxon. May we all take pride in belonging to him. The family would like to express our sincerest thanks to the outstanding staff at Ste. Anne’s Center who provided such compassionate and loving care to our father up to and beyond his final hours. You preserved his dignity and self respect and for that we are endlessly grateful.

In the unforgettable words of our father we say, ‘See you some more some other time Da’.

Visitation will be held August 9, 6-9 pm, in the Glen Sampson Room, Louisdale. Mass of Christian burial to follow August 10, 11:00 am at the St. Louis Parish Roman Catholic Church Louisdale, with Rev. Duncan MacIsaac presiding, following the funeral, a reception will be held at the Louisdale Lions Hall. Memorial donations may be made to Ste. Anne’s Center, Arichat. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Green’s Funeral Home, Port Hawkesbury. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed at www.greensfuneralhome.ca