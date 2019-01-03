STRAIT AREA: A scam that was reported last summer throughout Ontario and Quebec, made the trek east to Nova Scotia and hit the Strait area.

What typically happens is a man who is pulled off to the side of the road in a grey minivan, with Ontario plates will frantically wave passersby down. Using a fake Italian accent, the suspect, who is usually accompanied by a young child in the back of the vehicle, will claim he has no gasoline and needs help – money – but in return will offer a piece of gold jewelry, usually off of their body.

HALIFAX: Since April 1, the Nova Scotia Health Authority has successfully recruited 54 new family doctors and specialists to work in communities across the province.

In the Eastern Zone, which covers Cape Breton, Antigonish and Guysborough Counties, the NSHA said four family doctors were welcomes to the region between April 1 and August 31, while in the same time period five new specialists arrived in the zone.

ANTIGONISH: Members of RCMP Traffic Services and the Nova Scotia Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal (DTIR) asked all users of a local road to be aware of the hazards of navigating work areas.

A close call occurred on Highway 4 between Brierly Brook and James River. Traffic was being detoured from Highway 104 to Highway 4, and as a dump truck used the oncoming lane to go around a cyclist, an oncoming car had nowhere else to go but the ditch.

STRAIT AREA: Ernest Fenwick MacIntosh headed back to Canadian soil after the former Strait area businessman was released from a Nepalese prison.

MacIntosh’s release comes after serving half of his seven-year sentence stemming from his arrest in 2014 on charges of luring a 15-year-old boy to his hotel room for sex in exchange for money.

Prison authorities in Nepal note MacIntosh’s age and health condition as the reasons for his release and deportation from the country.

GOLDBORO: The Sipekne’katik First Nation, who claimed they were not consulted on the proposed liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility in Goldboro, officially withdrew their objection.

In a letter submitted to the utility and review board dated September 28, Chief Michael Sack said Sipekne’katik formally withdraws its objection to the adequacy of the Crown’s consultation over impacts on aboriginal and treaty rights.

INVERNESS COUNTY: Celtic Air Services, a Port Hastings-based company that earlier this year hosted the first-ever air show at the Port Hawkesbury Airport, continues to offer something novel.

The company offered helicopter tours out of the communities of Inverness and Port Hood.

In order to get off the ground, Celtic Air Services partnered with Advanced Heli-Flight Ltd., a New Brunswick based company to offer tours using Robinson R44 helicopters, a four-seat aircraft that offers incredible visibility with unobstructed views in all directions.

ANTIGONISH: John Peacock, a distinguished Canadian corporate and philanthropic leader and a StFX alumnus from the Class of 1963, officially became the university’s 10th Chancellor.

Peacock was installed as Chancellor during a ceremony held in the StFX Chapel on September 28, the final day of Homecoming Weekend 2018.

STRAIT AREA: Canada became the first G7 nation to legalize the use of cannabis for recreational purposes, and in Nova Scotia 12 Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation (NSLC) outlets, including Antigonish, will provide cannabis.

The location at 151 Church Street is 890 square feet and features a stylish, white décor highlighted by bright green, orange, red, purple posters and wording, and also features wooden accent shelves that will house cannabis accessories.

In order to purchase cannabis in Nova Scotia, people must be at least the legal age, 19-year-old, and provide a valid government-issued photo ID. According to the Cannabis Act, Canadians will be able to purchase and posses up to 30 grams.

On the first day of legalization, the NSLC sold over $660,000 in cannabis sales through 12,800 transactions.

PORT HAWKESBURY: During Question Period in the Nova Scotia Legislature on October 9, Cape Breton-Richmond MLA Alana Paon relayed safety concerns over the Destination Reeves Street project. The Strait area MLA told the house that one aspect of the project plans to reduce four lanes to three, with space set aside for active transportation.

In her supplemental question, the Progressive Conservative MLA noted that her concerns go beyond safety to a lack of consultation with communities outside Port Hawkesbury.

On October 12, the Town of Port Hawkesbury issued a press release noting that Reeves Street is the primary collector road, not a 100-series highway as Paon stated, and has a speed limit of 50 kilometers per hour.

The press release also contradicted Paon’s assertions that public consultation was lacking, noting that three open houses were held starting in 2015, there were focus group meetings, multiple meetings with businesses, briefings to the Industry Committee of Strait Area Chamber of Commerce, as well as consultation with the NSCC Strait Area Campus and the Strait Area Mayors and Wardens Committee, and presentations to the Rotary Club in Port Hawkesbury and the Seniors Take Action Coalition in Richmond County.

POTLOTEK: Members of the Potlotek First Nation, a band of approximately 745 members, have been dealing with water quality issues for decades and the construction of a new facility has recently begun.

The Government of Canada supported this project with an investment of $6.16 million that includes the design, construction and project management of the new water treatment facility, transmission lines and water reservoir, as well as the decommissioning of the existing water plant and water tower.

ANTIGONISH: In a letter addressed to the campus community, Kent MacDonald said StFX must provide a learning environment that is safe and free of sexual violence and he has asked for the disciplinary code outlining appeals to be reviewed.

MacDonald said the university must continue to develop and improve their policies and interventions in order to truly succeed in achieving the goal of a victim/survivor-focused approach.

Last January, an 18-year-old freshman from Toronto, whose name is under a publication ban, reported a sexual assault to the university. A quasi-judicial panel found him responsible and that they would be suspended for the 2018-19 academic year. Although the university launched an investigation and found the accused responsible, his suspension was set aside after he appealed the decision and his victim, wasn’t notified.

ANTIGONISH: Students attending St. Francis Xavier University are able to smoke cannabis on campus as long as they’re not inside of a building and at least 20-metres away from any entrance or air-intake vents.

StFX’s cannabis policy encompasses possession and use of cannabis for recreational purposes. It applies to all staff and faculty employed by the university and also applies to students attending campus for class and/or living in residence on campus.

MABOU: The Inverness Hospital Auxiliary received more than $14,000 from the 100 Women Who Care Rural Cape Breton Chapter.

Three local charities were randomly selected from a pool of organizations to make a presentation. Aside from the hospital auxiliary, the presenters included the Friends of St. John Arichat Society and the Port Hastings Museum. Each group made a five-minute pitch to the audience and the women at the meeting voted for the group that made the most compelling case.

ANTIGONISH: The Chair of the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society (AAHS) said it’s absolutely phenomenal and unbelievable to be officially opening Phase 2 of Riverside Estates, a multi-family complex on Hope Lane in Antigonish.

Phase 2 of the project offered 10 new affordable rental units and a community room, adding to the four units offered in Phase 1, which opened in March 2017. The new community room was made possible in large part by the Aviva Community Fund, which was awarded to AAHS last year.

DAGGER WOODS: Just before 4 p.m. on October 20, Antigonish District RCMP responded to a three vehicle collision on Highway 104 in Dagger Woods.

As a result of the collision, a 67-year-old woman and a 36-year-old woman, who were travelling in a 2006 Honda Civic, were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The two occupants of the second vehicle, a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox, were transported by EHS to St. Martha’s Regional Hospital in Antigonish. One of the occupants, a 60-year-old woman, later passed away at the hospital and the other occupant remains in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

HALIFAX: Mi’kmaq communities are once again showing leadership in Nova Scotia’s energy sector by adding more clean, renewable solar energy to the electricity grid.

Working in partnership with Beaubassin Mi’kmaq Wind Management, the approved projects for the Solar Electricity for Community Buildings Program include 72 kilowatts for Potlotek, Wagmatcook, Paqtnkek, and Eskasoni First Nations.

WAYCOBAH: A 22-year-old woman was the victim in what the RCMP is calling a suspicious death that was not random.

Shortly before 11 a.m. on October 24, Waycobah RCMP responded to a call at a home on Highway 105 in the First Nation community. Police found a woman in the residence who was non-responsive.

Two infant children were also in the home at the time of the incident but the children were not harmed and are being cared for by family members.

Police called the incident a suspicious death and do not believe it was a random act. RCMP investigators continue to appeal to the public for information.

ANTIGONISH: Charges have been laid against the former finance director of the Coady International Institute at St. Francis Xavier University.

James Edward Marlow, 53, of Lower South River faces two criminal charges and was fired from the university on July 19 after being accused of misappropriating approximately $250,000.

Marlow has been charged with theft over $5,000 and fraud over $5,000. The RCMP said Marlow was arrested without incident on September 27 and the charges were laid on October 2.

In a way of preserving Marlow’s assets in case a judgment is awarded to StFX, the university has obtained an attachment order for $229,023 against Marlow’s property in Lower South River.

PORT HAWKESBURY: Marking the beginning of the Destination Reeves Street plan for active transportation, a new bridge was installed to create a complete street, which will see Reeves Street transformed to a street for people and all the ways they move.

The attractive structure designed and fabricated through a collaboration of WSP, Strait Engineering, Mulgrave Machine Works, and the Town of Port Hawkesbury was installed on October 22.

Destination Reeves Street is an elaborate project that will position the town for growth through improvements to business façade, streetscapes, way-finding and signage, and the active transportation lane. The current plan for Reeves Street includes reconstructing the busy four-lane roadway down to three vehicle lanes along with an active transportation and greenspace lane.

ARICHAT: During the regular monthly meeting of council on October 23, district 5 councillor and former Deputy Warden Jason MacLean was nominated for warden by district 2 councillor Alvin Martell, while former warden Brian Marchand was nominated by district 4 councillor Gilbert Boucher.

Following a secret ballot vote, MacLean was named warden and when there were no other nominations for deputy warden, Marchand was named to the position.

As for priorities and goals in his new position, MacLean pointed to fact the municipality is in the midst of a strategic planning process.

IRON MINES: L’Arche Cape Breton proudly announced the grand opening of their long-awaited and fully accessible Gathering Place during a ceremony in front of a full-house of 200 people on October 23.

Josie MacEachern, L’Arche Cape Breton development coordinator, said the $1.3 million, 3,650 square foot community centre was envisioned as a building where L’Arche could show what they do in the rest of the community.

The Gathering Place will give L’Arche Cape Breton’s community members – a group of about 80 people, 25 of whom are adults living with disabilities – a brand new venue to showcase their talents.

The Gathering Place is truly a model of accessibility, and will be a place to welcome friends, a place to celebrate with each other, and a place to illustrate the mission of L’Arche; that people are all of equal value, we all have unique gifts and can all make important contributions.

PORT HAWKESBURY: A community think tank hosted a discussion and released recommendations on ways to bring more affordable housing to the Strait area.

The Town of Port Hawkesbury and the Municipality of the County of Richmond partnered with Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) and Public Health to discuss the housing issue on October 24.

The day featured two presentations, one by Dr. Daniela Kempkens, medical officer of health for NSHA Eastern Zone, spoke about the link between housing and health.

Stephan Richard, a representative from Housing Nova Scotia also attended to discuss how groups can work together to increase access to affordable housing.