Photo by Jake Boudrot
The former church was beautifully decorated for a Victorian-era Christmas. Hot chocolate, coffee, tea and food were served, and music was provided both days, including surprise musical guests.
The weekend event was largely a drop-in affair, with carols on Saturday evening, a visit from Santa Sunday afternoon, then a children’s pageant Sunday night.
Santa Claus helped celebrate an Old Fashioned Christmas in Arichat last Sunday afternoon.
The Friends of St. John’s Arichat Society organized the weekend, which attracted hundreds of visitors.
Admission to the Old Fashioned Christmas was by donation with hopes the event will help raise money for renovations.
There was a well-attended children’s pageant Sunday night in Arichat. Krista Norman and Jocelyn Boudreau performed last weekend, while Becky Bourinot organized the music.
