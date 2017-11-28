Home Community ‘Old Fashioned Christmas’ The bells of the former Anglican church rang-out on November 25 and 26 during the Old Fashioned Christmas fundraiser in Arichat. Community ‘Old Fashioned Christmas’ By Jake Boudrot - November 28, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Photo by Jake BoudrotThe former church was beautifully decorated for a Victorian-era Christmas. Hot chocolate, coffee, tea and food were served, and music was provided both days, including surprise musical guests. Photo by Jake BoudrotThe weekend event was largely a drop-in affair, with carols on Saturday evening, a visit from Santa Sunday afternoon, then a children’s pageant Sunday night. Photo by Jake BoudrotSanta Claus helped celebrate an Old Fashioned Christmas in Arichat last Sunday afternoon. Photo by Jake BoudrotThe Friends of St. John’s Arichat Society organized the weekend, which attracted hundreds of visitors. Photo by Jake BoudrotAdmission to the Old Fashioned Christmas was by donation with hopes the event will help raise money for renovations. Photo by Jake BoudrotThere was a well-attended children’s pageant Sunday night in Arichat. Krista Norman and Jocelyn Boudreau performed last weekend, while Becky Bourinot organized the music. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Community Store celebrates first year in business Community Quilt shop opens in Havre Boucher Community Christmas Holiday Bonanza helps daycare groups Community Strait Area Chamber of Commerce Fall Awards Dinner Community Port Hawkesbury to host summit Community Start-up Port Hawkesbury winner to be chosen Nov. 23 - Advertisement - Port Hawkesbury, CA overcast clouds enter location 11 ° C 11 ° 11 ° 87% 5.1kmh 90% Sun 11 ° Mon -0 ° Tue 2 ° Wed 12 ° Thu 5 °