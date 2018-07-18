OLLSON Lena Shellene – Newtown Inverness County

OLLSON Lena Shellene 47, Newtown Inverness County, passed away at the Strait Richmond Hospital on July16, 2018, following a short but courageous battle with cancer. Lena grew up in Victoria B.C. and moved to Cape Breton in 2010 and immediately settled in and made many friends ; determined and up for the challenge, in April 2018, she Graduated from the NSCC Adult Learning Program. She will be missed by her daughter Shellene, Mother June, Stepfather Danny, brother Carl; sisters Tammy and Cheryl and especially missed by the many friends she made since moving to Cape Breton. Resting in Green’s Funeral Home, 507 Bernard Street Port Hawkesbury, visitation was held on Monday , 6-8 p.m.; at a later date Lena’s remains will be buried in Victoria B.C. and a celebration of life will be held in Newtown at a later date. Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Green’s Funeral Home, Port Hawkesbury. Messages to the family may be conveyed at www.greensfuneralhome.ca