One of Canada’s top leaders in academic information comes to StFX

ANTIGONISH: St. Francis Xavier University is pleased to announce Sandy Iverson as StFX University Librarian effective, August 1.

Iverson hails from St. Michael’s Hospital, one of the primary teaching hospitals affiliated with University of Toronto, where she led health information and knowledge programs that supported students and staff with research and educational pursuits.

“Ms. Iverson has a unique and varied career encompassing librarianship and leadership experience in a range of academic and educational settings,” says Dr. Kevin Wamsley, StFX Academic VP and Provost. “The common thread and theme throughout her career has been in supporting students, and faculty, in research and educational and learning endeavors through a wide range of supportive services and specialized programs.”

“I am thrilled to be joining one of Canada’s top undergraduate universities,” says Iverson. “StFX’s exceptional reputation in higher learning speaks for itself. The university ranks top in Canada in teaching students to think critically. I’m excited to join StFX during this momentous time in its history. I look forward to bringing my experience in supporting educational and learning endeavors of students and faculty to StFX.”

Iverson is the recipient of numerous awards and is involved in producing many publications and presentations about libraries services and education. She is currently the Vice-President/President-Elect with the Canadian Health Libraries Association, as well as a founding member of their leadership institute working group. She is a former President and Past-President of Toronto Health Libraries Association.

She holds a Master’s of Library and Information Science, University of British Columbia; Master’s of Education, Ontario Institute for Studies in Education, University of Toronto; BA, Library Science, Concordia University; and RP/DipTIRP, Toronto Institute for Relational Psychotherapy, registered with the Ontario College of Psychotherapists.