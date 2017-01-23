ARICHAT; It’s not every teenager in Nova Scotia who can say they have sailed aboard a tall ship in France and England but for Tim Wypper, the cadet program made it possible.

Wypper, a Grade 11 student at Richmond Academy, has been with the Arichat sea cadet corps for five years. He says he has taken part in everything from general training to national competitions and, most recently, a tall ship deployment.

“We flew from Toronto to England and then went on a ship and sailed to France and the coast of England,” he said of the once-in-a-lifetime experience.

The 17-year-old says the courses he has completed, which have earned him CANSail certifications, include sailing and first aid training, as well as teaching skills. He also traveled to Kingston, Ontario to compete in the national sailing regatta.

Wypper says the cadet program has taught him about more than the naval and maritime environment.

“The raw experience is amazing. I learned so much from each and every experience, mostly how to be an amazing sailor and pass it down,” he said.

Wypper is just one of several members of the Arichat sea cadet corps to travel extensively as a result of the program.

“I would definitely suggest to others that they should join cadets,” he said. “It is amazing.”

The Royal Canadian Sea Cadets program is a national community-based program for Canadian youth ages 12 to 18, and is federally sponsored.