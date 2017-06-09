Owen McCarron voted Antigonish County Warden

ANTIGONISH: While he calls the election bittersweet, a local warden said he is ready to work for his community.

During a special meeting last week, council for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish selected Owen McCarron as the new warden. The call to select a new warden became necessary following the passing of former warden and councilor Russell Boucher.

“It is bittersweet because, obviously, Russell was in the position and doing a good job,” he said.

“To have to step in at this point under these circumstances…it’s a sad time. It’s an emotional time for our county and for our council. We’re in new territory but Russell would want us to move forward and [the selection] was the first step in doing that.”

Council also picked Hughie Stewart to be the deputy warden, a position previously held by McCarron.

“For council, it’s been a tough few weeks and an emotional few weeks because Russell was a great guy,” McCarron said. “He will be missed.”

McCarron will serve as warden until the next municipal election. When asked about his goals for roughly the next three years, McCarron pointed to expanding cell service in the county, economic development, and setting the budget and tax rates for the current fiscal year. He said the plan is to have the budget and tax rates completed within a few weeks.

“Going forward, there is working with other councilors to make sure that we look at every opportunity in different districts and in the short term, obviously supporting Russell’s district [9] and the people he supported and worked with for so many years until a new councilor is selected for that region.”

Members also picked August 19 as the date for a special election to fill the vacant council seat.