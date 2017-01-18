PACE program coming to Inverness County

PORT HOOD: Inverness County recently came a step closer to setting up a by-law that will make it easier for locals to make energy efficient home improvements.

The municipal unit passed the second reading of the Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) Program at last week’s regular monthly council session.

“You can do an assessment of your property, find out what the most important remediations, remodeling and additions are to create a better energy system for your house,” explained Councillor Jim Mustard, adding that new windows and doors can be installed under the program, insulation can be done, and solar panels and heat pumps can be put in place.

“The beauty of this is that it’s done as a team with the municipality acting as a bank. You can put it on your taxes for 10 years. It allows people to do the work on their house, pay it back over the next 10 years, and they don’t have to come up with the capital.

“We think it’s a win-win, but it’s going to take a staffing piece.”

The PACE Program is offered by Efficiency Nova Scotia in conjunction with municipal governments.