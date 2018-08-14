Paon relieved over tender for Lennox Passage Bridge

LENNOX PASSAGE: News that repairs for the Lennox Passage Bridge have gone to tender has left Cape Breton-Richmond’s MLA breathing a sigh of relief.

“The rehabilitation of the bridge is long overdue,” Alana Paon told The Reporter late last week, adding the project has lingered on the Provincial Capital Plan since 2012.

“It has been eye-opening to learn which projects have been prioritized and completed prior to taking my position as the new MLA. For almost a decade, this project has been consistently deprioritized in favour of other projects.

“This has resulted in severe deterioration of the bridge and consequent safety issues; the lift bridge is no longer operational and has been welded shut for more than half a year.”

The state of the bridge is causing a negative impact on local business owners and marinas, she said. It has far-reaching negative economic implications for tourism, not only in Cape Breton-Richmond, but has also created a domino effect that negatively impacts all over the island, she maintained.

“The bridge was completely closed to marine traffic in the winter season,” she said. “The bridge was welded shut, and it’s not the greatest news to receive knowing full well how much work had to be done with the structural aspect. It sent some major concerns my way, both in terms of safety and tourism.

“For something that’s been on the capital plan for almost a decade, for it to finally go to tender, is a huge relief. I’m grateful to have been able to forge a working relationship with the staff here as well as up in Halifax.”

The bridge project was one of the first that landed on Paon’s desk when elected just over a year ago. She said she put a generous amount of elbow grease into working to have the government move ahead with issuing the tender.

“It was immediately obvious to me, not only as the MLA for the area, but also as the official Opposition critic for Business, Tourism and Trade, the severity of the situation and implications to our economy,” she said. “This is a multi-million dollar capital investment into Cape Breton-Richmond.

“I would like to thank local residents who came forward, lending their support and voice as strong advocates to help move this project forward.”

The provincial government allocated $2 million for the project in the 2018-19 budget, with an additional $900,000 earmarked for 2019-2020.

“It’s a complete rehabilitation of the bridge structure,” Paon said.

“There are a couple more hoops to go through before we get started, but I’m relieved and my heart goes out to the tourism operators who were depending on marine traffic this year. It’s been a painful year when it comes to marine traffic in our constituency.”

Paon noted that she’s read all 266 pages of the tender document from the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal, and it’s possible the bridge will be closed for up to 20 minutes at a time once work starts. She noted she’s spoken with Emergency Health Service officials about what can be done to make sure everyone stays safe during the repair cycle, in that the bridge is the only way onto or off the island.