POINT TUPPER: The Department of Labour is investigating after a fire at the paper mill injured two employees and sent two volunteer firefighters to hospital.

Port Hawkesbury Fire Chief Curtis Doucette told The Reporter they received a call around 7:45 p.m. last night of a structure fire at the Port Hawkesbury Paper mill in Point Tupper.

Doucette said volunteer firefighters from Port Hawkesbury, Port Hastings, West Bay Road, Louisdale, and Antigonish were dispatched to the scene of a fire in a silo at the mill.

“When we arrived on scene, we were told there was a chip silo on fire,” Doucette recalled. “So we started coordinating our suppressions with the outside ERT [the mill’s fire service]. And we started worked at getting inside the silo and getting the fire extinguished.”

While fighting the fire, Doucette said two volunteer firefighters were injured and transported by Emergency Health Services to the Strait-Richmond Hospital, then to hospital in Halifax.

One member was released this morning and the second will be released later today, Doucette stated.

Doucette said two Port Hawkesbury Paper employees were also injured as a result of the fire.

“There were two employees that needed medical attention, but they were released fairly quickly,” he confirmed.

Brad Wells, information specialist with the Department of Labour, said their office in Port Hawkesbury was made aware of the fire and an investigator was dispatched to the scene around 10 p.m. last night.

“Our officer from the area has responded,” Wells told The Reporter this morning. “Our officer is currently dealing with the situation.”

Although all volunteer fire department crews have left the scene, Doucette added he understands that Port Hawkesbury Paper’s Emergency Response Team is still fighting the fire.

“They are still fighting the fire, from what I’m hearing from the mill representative,” the fire chief noted.