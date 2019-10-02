ANTIGONISH: Municipal council is looking to team-up with a local First Nation community on solar projects.

Last week, council for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish discussed an application made to the Low Carbon Community Program that would allow the county and Paq’tnkek First Nation to work together on potential solar projects.

“The municipality continues to work with Paq’tnkek First Nation on a number of fronts and one of those fronts involves an initiative that would see both the County of Antigonish and Paq’tnkek First Nation become more involved in a renewable energy sector though initiatives of our own and some in partnership,” said Warden Owen McCarron.

McCarron said the application made by Antigonish County to the Low Carbon Community program would provide the communities the resources to explore three different, but complimentary, solar projects.

“Both of our communities are looking at ways to be a little greener and partnering with Paq’tnkek First Nation on projects like this and seeing what initiatives can work, is something that is very important to the community and we think it shows our move towards using renewable energy more and more as we go forward.”

McCarron added they are in the exploratory stage for the projects, noting it is still early in the process.