Parsons, Viola Adelia – Port Hawkesbury (formerly of Troy, Inverness Co.), beloved wife of the late Malcolm C. Parsons (who left us five short months ago) passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, March 7th 2019 in the Port Hawkesbury Nursing Home at the age of 91. She was a member of St. David’s UCW. Born in Lunenburg, to the late Teman T. and Harriet G. (Joudrey) Thompson, her family moved to Red Head, NB when she was 7, where she was raised on a farm complete with a team of oxen. Viola modelled in the store window and later became lingerie manager at Calp’s Department Store in Saint John, NB. On New Year’s Eve 1957, she married her loving husband, Malcolm. Viola was a loving wife and mother. They raised their children mainly in Glen Margaret, and later on a farm in Saint Ninian, Cape Breton. After their children moved out, they moved to Darlings Island, NB where she worked at Malcolm’s side at their jewellery and watch repair store in Market Square, Saint John. They retired and enjoyed their senior years in Troy, as a hard worker and homemaker on the farm, she always ensured everyone had a home-cooked meal complete with homemade bread and freshly churned butter. She always provided homemade baked goods and preserves. She was a talented knitter and had a green thumb as was demonstrated by her beautiful African Violets. Viola will be remembered by many as always being loving, kind and gentle with a witty sense of humour. Survived by her three children, Stephen Parsons (Shirley Graham), Timberlea; Darlene (Joseph) Gillis, Port Hood; and Travis (Malinda) Parsons, Brandon, MB and her grandchildren, Nicole Parsons (Tim Gallery), Scott, James and Brennan Gillis, Alexandra, Laura and Kathleen Parsons, great-granddaughter, Riley Gallery, stepdaughters, Jocelyn, Terry and Joanne, their children and grandchildren and those of her late stepson, Lloyd Parsons. She is also survived by her brother, Fred (Judy) Thompson, sisters, Ruth (Frank) Lahey, Gwendolyn Jones and Edith Morgetroyd. Besides her husband, Malcolm, and stepson, Lloyd, she is also predeceased by her brothers, Palmer and Stuart Thompson and sisters, Marion Graham, Thelma Abrahamsen and Mildred Smith. A special thank you to the staff of the Port Hawkesbury Nursing Home for the wonderful care given to Mom during her stay. Visitation will be from 4:30 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13th in Dennis Haverstock Funeral Home, Port Hawkesbury. Funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, March 14th from St. David’s United Church, Port Hastings with Rev. Heather Manuel officiating. Burial will be at a later date. Donations may be made to St. David’s United Church or a charity of your choice. Words of comfort may be forwarded to the family at: www.haverstocks.com