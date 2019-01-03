Pelley, Carole Ann – Age 76 years of Guysborough. Passed peacefully away with her family by her side in the Milford Haven Home for Special Care, Guysborough on Tuesday, December 18, 2018. Carole was born in Sydney on September 13, 1942; she was a daughter of the late Harry and Alwilda (Nickerson) Morrison (formerly of St. Peter’s, Cape Breton). Carole is survived by her husband of 43 years Gerald; daughters, Melanie Carter, Bedford; Kim Pelley, Mississauga, Ont.; Geraldine Pelley, Mississauga, Ont.; Keri Williams, Antigonish; grandchildren, Mason (Ashley) Carter, Elmsdale; Kelsi Carter, Devon , Wayne, Marcus Pelley all of Mississauga, Ont.; great-grandchild, Ethan David Carter, Elmsdale; sisters, Sandra (Doug) Greenough, Roberta, Cape Breton; Arlene (Leonard) Pelley, Toronto, Ont.; Sheila (Brevard) Foggie, Brampton, Ont.; Carole also had many nieces and nephews that she was close to. Carole worked at various jobs in Toronto, before retiring from the R.K. Macdonald Nursing Home, Antigonish where she worked as a C.C.A. She was well known for her spark for life, kindness to others, love of family and friends and her willingness to help others. She loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Cremation has taken place. A graveside service will take place in Evergreen Cemetery, Guysborough in the spring of 2019 with Rev. Heather Manuel officiating. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Carole may be made to Milford Haven Home for Special Care, Guysborough. Arrangements are under the care of Dennis Haverstock Funeral Home, Guysborough. Words of comfort may be forwarded to the family at: www.haverstocks.com