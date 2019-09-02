Petit de Grat Red Caps win RABA title

PETIT DE GRAT: The Petit de Grat Red Caps capped their improbable run for the Richmond Amateur Baseball Association (RABA) championship with a 7-3 win over the Louisdale Baracos last night.

Red Cap Bryden Boudreau pitched 20 complete innings on Sunday and hit the Game Winning RBI in the semi-final game to earn the RABA Play-off MVP honours.

Photos by Jake Boudrot — Louisdale Baracos centrefielder Christian Marchand camps under this fly ball.

The Red Caps took a tough path to the title losing their first game 9-4 Saturday morning to Louisdale. Lucien Gerroir went the distance on the mound for the Barcos

Little Anse Hawk Noah Landry rounds third base.

In their next game against the first place Little Anse Hawks later that day, Petit de Grat managed a minor miracle, coming back from a 5-2 deficit in their final at bat to win 7-5. Don Fougere led the Red Cap attack with three singles and a run. After a rocky start, Petit de Grat pitcher David Paupin held Little Anse down to keep his team in the game and earn the win.

Petit de Grat Red Caps rightfielder Warren Benoit battles the wind to two-hand this fly ball.

On Sunday, the Red Caps beat last year’s RABA champs, the Isle Madame Mariners, 12-2 in five innings. For the Red Caps, Bryden Boudreau earned his first win of the day on the mound, hit two singles and scored three runs, while Alex Chisholm knocked a double and a single and scored three runs, and Shawn Boudreau had two singles.

In the semi-final game against the Mariners, Bryden Boudreau pitched another complete game for the win on the bump and hit the Game Winning RBI in the seventh inning to lift his team to the final. Once again, Petit de Grat came back to win, overcoming a 2-0 deficit in their final at bat to pull out a miraculous 3-2 win

Louisdale Baracos shortstop Josh Marchand pretends to break for second base to throw off the pitcher.

That set-up the final match against Louisdale. After beating the Red Caps in their first game of the tournament, Saturday afternoon the Baracos lost 7-4 to Isle Madame, who rode the starting pitching and timely hitting of Jimmy Bungay for their second win of the tournament.

Louisdale Baracos pitcher Jeremy Samson started the championship game.

Louisdale eventually punched their ticket to the final game when they beat Little Anse 11-7 Sunday morning behind the pitching of Greg Rioux.

The defending champions, Isle Madame started the tournament off in style beating Little Anse – which finished the regular season well ahead in first place – 9-4 on Friday night behind a 4-5 performance from Joel Fougere, including a two-run homerun and two doubles. Lloyd Samson went the distance for the Mariners.