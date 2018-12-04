PORT HAWKESBURY: The Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team (PHAST) competed at Dalhousie University last weekend in their third meet of the year. The weekend was a fast meet with swimmers from throughout Nova Scotia as well as Newfoundland.

PHAST was represented by 21 Age Group level athletes in the third qualifying meet for the Nova Scotia top 16 competition this December 14-16 in Truro. The top 16 competition is as it states: only the top 16 athletes in each event and age group are to move on to this competition based on their season performances.

Each swimmer had to have posted the difficult qualification standards this season or as lifetime best times in order to be eligible. While the list of eligible swimmers from Sport Nova Scotia is yet to be released, PHAST Coach Rob Allen is optimistic.

“It is looking good for us,” he said. “We should be able to place anywhere from 12 to 14 swimmers in this competition.

“PHAST will be placing considerable effort on hard training over the next 10 days with our competitive swimmers in preparation for this meet. In addition to this focus training we will also be concluding another successful Next Wave swim program this Thursday, December 6.”

Swimmers ranking in the top eight of their age group last weekend are as follows.

Riley Avery had six first place finishes in the 200 and 400m I.M., 100 and 200m Backstroke, 200m Freestyle, and 100m Butterfly.

Matthew Penner stroked to first in the 200m Breaststroke and third in the 50m Butterfly.

Cein Kennedy raced to second in the 50 and 200m Freestyle, 50 and 200m Backstroke, and 200m I.M. Kennedy also took third in the 50m Breaststroke.

Aidan Doucet powered to second in the 50m Butterfly, third in the 100m Butterfly, fourth in the 200m Freestyle, fifth in the 100m Backstroke, sixth in the 50m Freestyle, seventh 50m Backstroke, and eighth in the 100m Freestyle.

Zach Elsworth stroked to second in the 50m Breaststroke, third in the 50m Butterfly, fifth in the 200m I.M., sixth in the 100m Breaststroke, seventh in the 50 and 200m Freestyle, and 50m Backstroke.

Joshua Elsworth swam to third in the 200m Freestyle, fourth in both the 100m Freestyle and 50m Breaststroke, fifth in the 400m I.M., sixth in the 50m Butterfly, and seventh 50m Backstroke.

Colleen MacLeod managed third in the 50 and 200m Freestyle, and 50 and 100m Breaststroke, and fourth in the 100m Freestyle and 50m Backstroke.

Anna Robinson swam to third in the 200m Backstroke, fourth in the 100m Butterfly, sixth in both the 200m I.M. and 100m Backstroke, and seventh in the 400m Freestyle.

Malcolm Cameron placed third in the 50m Breaststroke, fourth in both the 50m Butterfly and 400m I.M., and fifth in the 200m I.M.

Meghan Hayes swam to fourth in the 100m Backstroke, fifth in the 100m Butterfly, and eighth in the 100m Freestyle and 50m Butterfly.

Hannah Austen took sixth in 50m Breaststroke.

Keiran McInnis took seventh in the 100m Butterfly and Freestyle.

Cole Beaver took eighth in 50 and 100m Backstroke, and the 100m Freestyle and Butterfly.

For more information on PHAST swimming, please visit PHAST.ca