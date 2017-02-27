PORT HAWKESBURY: With Nova Scotia Senior Championships fast approaching, the Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team (PHAST) sent seven of their “Phastest” swimmers to the Long Course Prep Meet in Halifax on February 17 and 18.

The local swimmers recorded eight top eight finishes and set four new team records.

Ava Hart powered to first and set a team record in the 200m breaststroke, took fourth (and set another team record) in the 50m breaststroke, and managed fifth in the 100m breaststroke.

Jacob Bennett took second in the 100m freestyle and sixth in the 50m backstroke.

Morley MacKinnon captured seventh in the 200m backstroke and eighth in the 100m backstroke.

Josh Elsworth stoked to seventh in the 200m butterfly.

Anna Robinson powered to two new team records in the 200m butterfly and 1500m freestyle.

Watch for great results from PHAST at the Nova Scotia Senior Provincials in March.