PHAST holding registration

PORT HAWKESBURY: The Port Hawkesbury-Antigonish Swim Team will be holding registration at the Strait Area Pool (spin room) on September 10 at 6 p.m.

“We want swimmers from Nyanza to St. Peter’s, from Port Hood to Guysborough,” said Iaian Langley, president of the club. “We’ll have classes late enough in the afternoon for interested swimmers from those areas to make it.

“Our philosophy is to foster long term development of the athlete as a person, not only as a swimmer,” he said. “PHAST believes that through emphasizing this philosophy, each individual develops strong personal characteristics such as appreciation for the value of self-discipline and teamwork, and will be rewarded with a sense of accomplishment and strong self-esteem.”

Langley mentioned that PHAST (which came about after the merging of the Port Hawkesbury Thunderbolts and the Antigonish Aquanauts) has sent swimmers to national and international competitions. All are welcome to try out the sport, the president said.

For those not able to get out to the September 10 registration, PHAST can be contacted by visiting the team on Facebook, online at www.teamunify.com/Home.jsp?team=canphast, or by calling Secretary Susan Langley at 902-227-7582.