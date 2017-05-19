PHAST in Truro

PORT HAWKESBURY: The Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team (PHAST) sent 25 Nova Tech swimmers to the provincial end-of-season Nova Tech Explosion in Truro on May 13 and 14.

It was a great way to celebrate the Novice division squads on both sides of the causeway who have worked so hard developing their skills in all four strokes and endurance to make the times they need to advance.

This meet the Nova Tech Squad swimmers shaved major time towards their goals with Will Laundry taking home his bronze level medal.

The team focus will now be on the age group competitive squads as they train for provincial championships.