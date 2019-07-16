PHAST swimmers close out season

HALIFAX: The Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team (PHAST) sent eight AAA qualified swimmers to the Ken Dunn Provincial Championships from July 4-7 at Dalplex.

These eight swimmers battled it out in a pool of 430 of the top swimmers from the Atlantic Canada and Ontario.

Riley Avery powered to fourth place in the 1500m Freestyle with a new team record as well as new team records for his age group in 200m Backstroke, 400m Freestyle, and I.M. with new personal best times in every event he swam.

Malcolm Cameron, in his last meet for PHAST, swam to sixth in the 100m , fifth in the 200m, and fourth in the 50m Breaststroke.

Aidan Doucet, also swimming his last meet with PHAST, flew to second in the 50m and first in the 100m Butterfly B finals.

Joshua Elsworth stroked to fifth in the 50m Breaststroke B Final.

Cein Kennedy recorded new personal best times every time he got in the pool.

Matthew Penner, the third grad swimming his last PHAST meet, stroked to eighth in the 100m, and sixth in both the 200m and 50m Breaststroke.

Lily Poffenroth held her own and placed solidly in the competitive Backstroke and Freestyle events.

Anna Robinson recorded several new personal best times and placed eight in the 100m Backstroke B Final and set a new team record in 50m Freestyle.

This meet concludes the 10 month swim season of PHAST. Watch for registration news in late August.