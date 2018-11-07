PORT HAWKESBURY: The Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team (PHAST) hosted the first Nova Tech Northern division meet of the year and won top team points.

The 32-swimmer strong squad competed in a pool of 120 athletes from five teams.

PHAST not only took top spot as a team but several swimmers recorded new personal best times and raced to the qualifying times for Nova Tech medal level standards.

Kharis Boyd, Lyla Braid, Sophie Langley and Ella Robinson achieved their Bronze level standard.

Mallory Bekkers, Sophie Hannah, Ayvah Johnson, and Madeleine Miller met the requirements for Silver level standard.

Jacob Pinkohs swam to his Gold level graduating from Nova Tech to Age Group competition while breaking a new team record in 49m Freestyle.

Lyla Braid set a new team record in the 25m Backstroke, Nolan MacDougall took the male record in the 25 m Backstroke, Ryleigh MacMaster swam to a new team record in the 25m Freestyle, and Everett White in set a new team record in the 100 IM.

Congratulations to all the swimmers and thank you to the many senior swimmers and family that helped make the meet a success.