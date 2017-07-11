PHAST swimmers strong at Ken Dunn Invitational

PORT HAWKESBURY: The Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team (PHAST) sent 11 senior swimmers to the Ken Dunn Invitational Senior provincial championship meet at the Centennial Pool in Halifax.

This four-day meet hosted the top swimmers in the Atlantic Provinces, Ontario and beyond, including a team from Hong Kong.

PHAST’s squad lived up to its name.

Malcolm Cameron took silver in the 50m, 100m, and 200m breaststroke, setting three new team records in the process. He also took fourth in the 200m IM B final, and fifth in the 400m IM.

Abby Poffenroth took silver in the 200m breaststroke.

Anna Robinson stroked to bronze in the 50m backstroke. She also set new team records in the 200m backstroke (fifth place), the 100m backstroke (sixth place), the 400m IM (eighth place), and the 400m freestyle.

Abby Poffenroth set four new team records with bronze in the 50m and 100m breaststroke, silver in the 200m breaststroke, and a fourth in 200 IM.

Jessica MacKinnon took bronze in the 50m backstroke, sixth in the 200m and seventh in the 100m.

Aidan Doucet flew to third in the 50M freestyle B final, and sixth in both the 100m freestyle B final (setting a new team record) and the 100m butterfly. He was also the number seven man in the 200m IM (setting a new team record) and the 50 butterfly.

Matthew Penner secured third in both the 200m IM B final and 50m breaststroke. He also took fourth in the 200m breaststroke and fifth in the 100m breaststroke.

Colleen MacLeod stroked to third in the 100m freestyle B final and fifth in the in the 50m freestyle B final, setting new team records in both. She also took fourth in both the 50m backstroke B final and the 100m breaststroke.

Matthew Penner took fourth in the 200n breaststroke.

Joshua Elsworth took fifth in the 100m backstroke B finals, and finished eighth in his age group for the 50m freestyle and 100m backstroke.

Liam Kennedy took eight in the 100m breaststroke.

Lily Poffenroth celebrated her birthday as part of the relay teams. She also earned a new personal best the 200m IM.

Morley MacKinnon finished her career with PHAST by swimming to silver in the 50m backstroke, fourth in the 200m backstroke, and fifth in the 100m backstroke.

In relay action, the men had the following results: Men’s 400m Medley Relay (fifth place), Men’s 800m Freestyle Relay (fifth place), and Men’s 400m Freestyle Relay (sixth place).

On the women’s side, the results were as follows: Women’s 800m Freestyle Relay (bronze), Women’s 14-15 400m Freestyle Relay (fourth place), Women’s 400m open free relay (fifth place) and 400m Medley (fourth place).

PHAST is proud to end the season on this high note and we look forward to another great season in 2017-18 of swimming PHAST.