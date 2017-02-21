PHAST takes third at Junior Provincials

PORT HAWKESBURY: The Swim Nova Scotia Junior Provincial Championships felt the power of a nor’easter on the weekend of February 10 — the North Eastern team, that is!

The Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team (PHAST) took third place overall and were beat out of first and second place by metro teams twice their size.

Some of the top performers included the following swimmers.

Colleen MacLeod medaled with gold in 50m backstroke, 50m breaststroke, and the 50m and 100m freestyle; silver in the 200m freestyle; and bronze in the 100m breaststroke.

Matthew Penner zoomed to gold in the 400m I.M., 100m and 200m breaststroke; and bronze in the 100m butterfly.

Alex Penner stroked to gold in the 50m butterfly; silver in 100m and 200m butterfly, and 200m breaststroke; and took sixth in the 50m breaststroke.

Matina Kanchanatip powered to gold in the 50m butterfly; bronze in the 100m and 200m butterfly, 50m backstroke, and 100m freestyle; and took fourth in the 50m freestyle.

Ali McLellan gained gold in the 200m butterfly and silver in the 400m I.M.

Jakalee Myette swam to silver in the 200m backstroke; fourth in the 50m backstroke; fifth in the 100m backstroke; sixth in the 50m, 100m, and 200m freestyle.

Hannah Austen powered to silver in the 100m and 200m breaststroke events.

Mariah Austen took silver in the 200m backstroke and sixth in the 50m backstroke.

Liam Kennedy accomplished bronze in the 100m freestyle, fourth in the 50m breaststroke, and sixth place in the 50m butterfly and 100m breaststroke.

Jack Clapperton took bronze in the 100m freestyle; fourth in the 50m breaststroke; and sixth in both the 100m and 200m breaststroke.

Riley Avery steamed to bronze in the 200m breaststroke; fifth in the 400m freestyle; and seventh in the 50m backstroke.

Rebecca Roussy swam to bronze in the 400m freestyle.

Meghan Hayes swam to fourth in the 200m backstroke and 400m freestyle; fifth in the 200m freestyle; and sixth in the 100m backstroke.

Abby Poffenroth took fourth in the 400m freestyle.

Cein Kennedy took eighth in the 50m freestyle and the 200m backstroke.

Hayley Puddester helped lead the girls 13-and-under relay team to eighth place in the 400m freestyle, while the girls 15-and-over relay team took gold in the 400m freestyle. With them, the boys 15-and-over relay racked up two bronze medals.