PHAST visits the Ken Dunn Senior Provincial Championships

PORT HAWKESBURY: The Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team (PHAST) sent an 11-member squad to the Ken Dunn Senior Provincial Championships on the weekend of July 5-8.

PHAST was one of 25 teams from all over Atlantic Canada, Quebec, Ontario, and the Eastern United States to attend. Over 300 swimmers were in the pool.

Swimmers were required to qualify for the meet in multiple events for this competition.

“Our performances were impressive with over 75 percent of the swims being best times, or in-season best times,” said head coach Rob Allen. “After a long 10 month season it was a highly successful meet.”

Abby Poffenroth swam to silver in the 50m breaststroke; bronze in the 100m breaststroke; fourth in the 200m I.M. and 200m breaststroke; and sixth in the 50m freestyle.

Anna Robinson swam to bronze in the 50m backstroke and eighth in the 400m I.M.

Lily Poffenroth took fourth in the 50m backstroke and seventh in the 100m.

Riley Avery took fourth in the 1500m freestyle and sixth in the men’s 400m I.M.

Cole Beaver swam to fourth in 50m butterfly and breaststroke and fifth in 100m freestyle.

Morley MacKinnon fifth in the 50m Backstroke.

Malcolm Cameron stroked to sixth in the 50 and 100m breaststroke.

Aidan Doucet flew to seventh in the 50m butterfly and 200m I.M., and eighth in the 100m butterfly.

Josh Elsworth swam to eighth in the 400m breestyle.

Matthew Penner took eighth in the 200m Breaststroke.

Anna Robinson stroked to eighth in the 100m backstroke.

The men’s relay team took fifth in the 800m freestyle, seventh in the 400m relay, and eighth in the 400m freestyle. Hannah Austen helped lead the women’s relay team to sixth place in the 800m Freestyle.

PHAST has concluded its season this past weekend and will dive back into the water mid-September. If you are interested in competitive swimming, check out our details at www.PHAST.ca.