Contributed Photo PHAST swimmers visiting Truro included (front, from left) Sara Langley, Katherine Langley, Lauren Doiron, Julia Elseworth, Ayvah Johnson, Sadie Beaver, and Madeline Miller. In the middle are (from left) Will Landry, Ewan Kennedy, Lily MacLean, Kassie Doyle, Conlan MacKenzie, Brien Langley, Chase Cooper, and Kaitlin Doyle. In back are (from left) Zachary Elsworth, Sara Pottie, Olivia MacIver, Olivia Langley, Kyla MacDonald, Cora Kehoe, Faith Campbell, Abby Bona, and Ayden Johnson.

PORT HAWKESBURY: The Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team (PHAST) sent 25 Nova Tech swimmers to the provincial end-of-season Nova Tech Explosion in Truro on May 13 and 14.

It was a great way to celebrate the Novice division squads on both sides of the causeway who have worked so hard developing their skills in all four strokes and endurance to make the times they need to advance.

This meet the Nova Tech Squad swimmers shaved major time towards their goals with Will Landry taking home his bronze level medal.

The team focus will now be on the age group competitive squads as they train for provincial championships.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR