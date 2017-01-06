Philip O’Neill

O’Neill, Philip – Age 69 years of Mulgrave, Guys. Co. died Sunday, December 31, 2016 in St. Martha’s Regional Hospital, Antigonish.

Born in Antigonish he was a son of Sarah “Betty”, Mulgrave and the late Ignatius O’Neil.

Philip was known for his hard work, personal ethics, love of nature and sense of humor. His interests were gardening, flowers, dancing and long drives out the back roads. As a young man he stevedored in Mulgrave and then he moved to Vancouver where he worked for twenty years as a drywall finisher. He returned to Nova Scotia to complete his career and eventually met Noel. Their relationship of eleven years changed both of their lives. They were each other’s best friend and companion. They were proudly married in the hospital on December 27, 2016 and achieved a union they had planned for next year. He is survived by his wife, Noel Lucas-O’Neill; mother, Sarah “Betty” O’Neil DeCoste, siblings; Catherine Chisholm, Antigonish; Sean (Debbie), Port Hawkesbury; Gerald (Cecelia), East Tracadie; Anthony (Heather), Edmonton; Raymond (Carol), Calgary; Lawrence (Denise), Halifax; Moira Dowling (Clarey), Tennessee; Cormack, Antigonish; Bernard (Sun Ae), Mulgrave; Francis (Patricia), Linwood; Dennis (Veronica), Yellowknife; Adrian (Jacquie), New Glasgow; step siblings, Bernard (Barb) DeCoste, Mulgrave; Irene MacDonald (Leo), Cleveland; John (Linda), Auld’s Cove; Robert (Donna), Mulgrave; Chris Miller (Dan), Halifax; mother-in-law ,Ruth Lucas, Mulgrave; brothers and sisters-in-law, Tony (Barb), Winnipeg; Cedric (Stella), Mulgrave; Felita Sampson (Carmen), Havre Boucher; Charlie (Tina), Yarmouth; Selina Sampson (Donnie), Havre Boucher; aunt, Sister Phyllis O’Donnell CSM, Antigonish; many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews.

- Advertisement -

Philip was predeceased by brother, Michael Allan in infancy, father, Ignatius, brother-in-law, Neil Chisholm, father-in-law, Charles Lucas and step-father, Bernard DeCoste.

His remains have been cremated. Visitation will take place in the Mulgrave and Area Resting Place on Wednesday, January 4, from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral mass will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, January 5, in St. Lawrence Roman Catholic Church, Mulgrave, with Father Allan MacPhie officiating. Burial will take place at a later date.

Special thanks are extended to the nurses and staff of St. Martha’s Hospital for their kindness to Philip. Family flowers only please. Memorial donations in memory of Philip may be made to Cancer Society, Heart and Stroke Foundation of Nova Scotia or Mulgrave and Area Resting Place.

Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Dennis Haverstock Funeral Home, Port Hawkesbury. Words of comfort may be forwarded to the family at: www.haverstocks.com