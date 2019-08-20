John Charles Bourinot Philpott

Obituary

On July 21, 2019, we lost a Husband, Dad, Grandfather, Uncle, and Friend. John was born in Port Hawkesbury, Nova Scotia in 1931 and moved to Niagara Falls at the age of 16 where he met the love of his life, Elda (Riva). They were married for 64 years. John was a proud Dad to Ernie, Linda (Philpott-Skilton) and Diane (Nielsen) and Grandpa to Glen, Jesse, Kristen, Jennifer, and Stephanie. John loved to play and watch tennis. He also played, coached, and watched hockey with a passion. He was a devoted fan of the Buffalo Sabres. John was a Stationary Engineer at the Welland Chemical Plant, then at the Ford Glass Plant in Niagara Falls. He retired at the age of 60 and spent many years traveling with family and friends. He loved his winter retreat in St. Augustine, Florida, where he played most of his tennis. According to John, Niagara Falls was the best place in the world to live. He took pleasure in feeding the birds and squirrels, going to Red Lobster for coconut shrimp, and drinking rusty nails. When the family was young, many summer days were spent in Maine enjoying lobster feasts and family get-togethers. John loved his family most. He is predeceased by his parents, Ernest and Jessie, his brothers Albert, Frank, and George, his sisters Martha (Cameron), Ada (MacLean), Charlotte (MacMillan), and Edythe (Wright). He loved his many nieces and nephews and always kept in touch. He will be remembered for his sense of humour and sage advice. “The two things that you should have in life are a good bed and good shoes – if you are not in one, you’re in the other.” He will be missed. Cremation has taken place, and a private family gathering will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com