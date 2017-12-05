PORT HAWKESBURY: The Strait Pirates were unable to come up with a win when playing a home-and-home series with the Pictou Scotians last weekend.

The weekend allowed Pictou (13-3-1-3) to tighten its hold on second place in the Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League’s Sid Rowe division. For the Pirates’ part, the pair of losses allowed the Antigonish Bulldogs (8-11-0-2) to claim third place in the division while the Strait (7-10-2-1) fell to fourth.

The Friday final was 4-1 and, on Sunday, the score was 5-2.

Bryce Reynolds, with a little help from Jackson Beck and Matthew Stymest, scored in the early going of the third period last Friday night to bring the Pirates to within a goal of catching the visiting Scotians.

While the effort made the score 2-1, the Pirates were unable to find the momentum to garner the win. The Scotians popped two more goals before the final whistle.

Leading scoring for the Scotians were Jeremy McFarlane (2), David Culberson, and Kirklin Murray.

On Sunday, Reynolds was again a go-to guy for the Strait, as he popped a goal (from Randon MacKinnon and Beck) midway through the middle frame. Once again, the goal shortened Pictou’s lead to 2-1.

The Pirates’ second goal of the game came midway through third, when Josh Foster (from Dawson MacLean and Olan Spears).

Scoring for Pictou were Robert Burrows (2), Ian Keating, Gaetan Tremblay, and Jacob Pentz.

Stymest (facing 10 shots and allowing one goal) and Peter Kopf (facing 31 shots and allowing four) handled the Strait’s goaltending. At the other end of the ice, Pictou’s Michael Binczyk was far busier.

The Strait outshot Pictou 51-36.

This Friday, the Strait are on the road to Cumberland County. The maroon and white return to their Friday time slot at the Civic Centre on December 15.