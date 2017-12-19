PORT HAWKESBURY: Alumni from multiple generations are excited to reconnect and put on the maroon and white for a great night of hockey over the Christmas holidays.

The Strait Pirates Junior Hockey Club is hosting an alumni game on December 29 at 7 p.m. at the Civic Centre in Port Hawkesbury. The game is going to feature two teams of alumni facing off, with some great former players coming back for what is sure to be an entertaining contest. The game will be played under gentlemen’s rules, with three 15 minute stopped time periods. If the game is tied, a shootout will decide the outcome.

“There has been a tremendous response from the Pirates alumni, some of whom are still in the area, and others who are planning their holiday travel around the game.” says Pirates President Adam Rodgers. “Our organization sees this as an important way to enlarge the Pirate community and honour the proud history of the franchise. Most of these guys are still playing good hockey too, so we expect it to be an entertaining game for the fans.”

Admission to the game is $5 for adults and $2 for students. Alumni who are interested in participating are encouraged to contact the team for additional details.