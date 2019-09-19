Community Pirate Days in St. Peter’s By Dana MacPhail-Touesnard - September 19, 2019 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp The member of the Maritime Pirate Alliance who most resembles Captain Jack Sparrow of the Disney movie series is pictured handing out candy to children along the parade route in St. Peter’s on September 15. Photos by Dana MacPhail-Touesnard — Richmond Villa residents and visitors who gathered outside for a pet parade were treated to a belly-dancing performance as well. Members of the Maritime Pirate Alliance posed with Ziggy, the first place winner in the Pirate Pet Parade on September 14. Pirates on horses helped close out the Pirate Parade Sunday afternoon. Pictured is the parade entry by Kayak Cape Breton & Cottages. Even visits with mermaids were part of the 2019 St. Peter’s Pirate Days activities on Saturday at the St. Peter’s Lions Club Marina. Members of the Pirate Off-Road Nation were on hand all weekend to celebrate St. Peter’s Pirate Days. Members of the Maritime Pirate Alliance returned to St. Peter’s for the village’s annual Pirate Days festival, visiting with residents of the Richmond Villa on Saturday. As kids played on bounce houses and climbing walls, a group of pirates was ready for fun and photos. Ruby MacDonnell (left), Lucy MacDonnell, Emily Grimes and Murphy Grimes were all decked out in their pirate best on Saturday. The Sea Wolf garnered plenty of attention in the pirate parade in St. Peter’s on Sunday afternoon. The four captains of the Maritime Pirate Alliance performed “Drunken Sailor” for the residents of the Richmond Villa, and those on hand for the pirate pet parade on Saturday afternoon. A unique climbing wall activity was a very popular site at the St. Peter’s Marina during Pirate Days events.