Members of the St. Peter's Pirate Association hosted the well attended Pirate-themed festival, with 800 tickets sold for a Saturday night event alone. Photos by Dana MacPhail TouesnardThe Halifax Mermaids were part of Pirate Days activities at the St. Peter's Marina on September 13. The four captains of the Maritime Pirate Alliance led a special reading of the "Terrible, Horrible, Smelly Pirate" at the marina in St. Peter's last Saturday. Pirate-themed sailing tours aboard the schooner The Amoeba were a new addition to this year's Pirate Days schedule. Young pirates (front, from the left): Isla Groom and Amelia Touesnard are pictured with (back, from the left): Kate, Claire and Colin Mombourquette at the St. Peter's Marina on September 13. Ari MacDonald was all dressed up for the Pirate Days activities at the St.Peter's Marina on September 13. Home Hardware had one of the most elaborate Pirate Days displays last week. Jack Crow, a very special metal pirate, created by artist Jim Chadwick (of Metal Petal Garden Art) helped direct people to various Pirate Days activities. The MacAskill House Museum joined in on the Pirate Days decorating fun. Members of the "Pirate Off-road Nation" were a key part of the pirate-themed festivities. The annual Pirate Days festival in St. Peter's wrapped up with a parade on Sunday that also included belly dancers. Shamus Madden, Liam Madden and Robyn Mombourquette got into the spirit of Pirate Days dressed as pirates and a parrot. There were more than a few swashbuckling pirates by the St. Peter's Marina on Saturday.