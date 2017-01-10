PORT HAWKESBURY: A pair of third period goals paved the way for the top team in the Nova Scotia Junior Hockey league to eke out a one-goal win over a very competitive Strait Pirate squad.

“It’s the first place team in our division, and this is a big time for us coming down the stretch,” said Pirate coach David Marston, following the 4-3 Glace Bay Miners win last Friday.

“We had a full team, and we were right there with them – the way we were hoping we’d be if we had a full team. You don’t want to take too much out of a loss, but you want to take the positives that you can. Knowing that you’re only one goal off the top team in your division when you only have divisional games left gives you confidence going into the playoff stretch.

“We just need to get to the point where it’s impressive and a win at the end of the night.”

Following a first period that saw Miner Daniel Reid manage a goal on Pirate goalie Matthew Stymest, who ended up facing 34 shots by the night’s end, the Pirates struck back in the second period as Nathan Hayes (from Jason Bollivar) and Bollivar (from Taylor Pierce and Max Morrison) both connected to give the home squad a 2-1 lead. Hayes’ goal came at 3:26 and Bollivar scored with 5:45 left in the frame.

Indeed, the Strait came awfully close to managing two more goals in the middle frame, as they seemed to put the puck past the line twice more but a whistle seconds beforehand stopped the play.

With 3:58 left in the frame, Miner Kyle Peck used a power play to tie the game going into the third. In the third, Kelly Yates used a second man-advantage to reclaim the Glace Bay lead. Mark Gouthro also scored for the Miners, before Pirate Peter Drohan (Morrison and Hayes) put the puck in the net with 1:12 left to play.

“Special teams game is important, and it’s something we need to work on, but five-on-five it was pretty even, I think,” said Marston.

The two teams were scheduled to play Saturday evening as well, but last weekend’s nor’eastern put the kibosh to that.

The Friday game leaves the Miners in first place with a 10-point lead over the second place team in the league, the Sackville Blazers of the Fred Fox Division. The Pirates have ground to make up in the Sid Rowe Division, as they trail the third place Cumberland County Blues by six points.

Next weekend, Pirates will host Pictou on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. and visit Pictou on Sunday for a 7 p.m. start.