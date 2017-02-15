Pirates drop Miners to lock down playoff berth

PORT HAWKESBURY: The Junior Pirates not only nailed down a playoff berth last Friday night, but the maroon and white did so while sending a message to their first round opponent.

“It was a huge win, and it gives us confidence going into next Friday,” said Pirate Captain Nathan Hayes, following his crew’s 5-4 shootout win over the league-leading Glace Bay Miners.

The Miners will face the Pirates in the first round of the Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League (NSJHL) playoffs.

Hayes said last Friday’s win shows what the Pirates can do when they bring their A-game.

“We were still missing a few guys nursing injuries, but hopefully we’ll have them all back on Friday night,” he said. “That’s the second time we beat the Miners this year, so they are definitely beatable.

“The biggest thing with us is that we have to play a full 60 minutes. We struggled with that all year long. Even Friday night, we were up 4-1 going into the third and we ended up blowing a three-goal lead. You can’t do that in the playoffs against a team as good as the Miners.”

As Hayes indicated, two of Glace Bay’s 12 losses (seven in regulation time, five via shootout) came at the hands of the Strait.

In addition to last Friday’s win, the Pirates managed a 3-2 victory over the Miners at the Membertou Sport and Wellness Centre on October 30. The Strait also came close to dropping the league leaders on January 6 in a 4-3 final at the Civic Centre.

Last Friday, the Strait was firmly in the driver’s seat after 40 minutes, as the hosts entered intermission with a three-goal lead on the visitors. However, in a display of why Glace Bay is the number one team in the league, the Miners fired off three unanswered goals to force the extra frame.

Opening scoring for the Strait in the first period was Stephen Sisco, banging home a feed from Morgan Timmons that left him with an open net. Mitchell Warner also assisted on the effort.

The second period saw Randon MacKinnon expand the Strait’s lead due to a set-up by Peter Drohan. That goal came at 10:10, and Troy Hillier (from Sisco) tapped the puck home just minutes later.

The Strait’s 3-0 lead was spoiled by Miner Sam Snow’s rush with 3:38 left to play.

With two minutes left to intermission, Hillier tipped a Callum Jordan shot from the top of the circle to restore the Strait’s three-goal lead. Braden Murray had a helper on the play.

The third period saw Ryan Wilson, Mark Gouthro, and Shawn Neville all score for the Miner cause, forcing overtime and the eventual shootout.

Matthew Stymest was solid for the Strait, stopping 30 of 34 shots.

The overall effort shows the Strait has the ability to surprise the league leaders, Hayes said, especially if the Pirates stick to the battle plan.

“I think we really need to play a physical game,” he said. “They have some good players and they’re a pretty big team, but the few times we played them, it seemed they didn’t like to be hit – not that anybody does. I think that will really help us, and we have to keep it simple.

“We’re not the type of team to come in and score the highlight reel goals, but there’s no picture on the game sheet of how the goal looks.”

Last Friday’s game marked the final regular season game ever for Hayes, as he’s an overager with the team. He and fellow overagers Hillier, Warner, and Floyd MacDonald were honoured in an on-ice ceremony prior to the game.

“It seems like yesterday that I started playing with the Pirates, but it was good to end our final regular season game with a win – especially one that we needed to lock in a playoff spot,” he said.

“It’s been a great five years – the coaches have been great, the organization has been great, and the fans have been great.”