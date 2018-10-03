Pirates expand record to 4-0

PORT HAWKESBURY: With Bryce Reynolds turning in a five-point night (three goals and two helpers), the Strait Pirates managed a 9-4 win over the Brookfield Elks last Tuesday evening. The win leaves the Strait at 4-0.

The Strait scored six goals before the Brookfield offense put a puck past Strait goalie Peter Kopf, who made his first appearance of the 2018-19 season. Kopf was relatively busy, as he faced 30 shots. The Pirates outshot Brookfield 31-30.

The Pirates connected for five goals in the first 20 minutes, outscored Brookfield 3-2 in the second, and both the teams managed a third period goal.

With Reynolds, other Pirates having a good night were Jacob Keagan and Randon MacKinnon, a goal and two assists each; Joshua MacMillan and Brendan Kenneth Lanning, a goal and an assist each; Avery Warner, two assists; Olan Spears and Liam MacKinnon, a goal each; Devin Sceles, Cullen MacEachern, and Matthew Morgan, an assist each.

The Strait are the number one team in the Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League, as the maroon and white hold a two-point lead over the Sackville Blazers.