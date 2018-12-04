Pirates keep winning

PORT HAWKESBURY: It was a prosperous weekend for the Strait Pirates.

During Friday night’s home contest, the Pirates amassed an eight-goal lead before their opponents got on the board in a lopsided 9-1 victory over the Pictou County Scotians. Randon MacKinnon had two goals on the night, with Branden Dauphinee, Jacob Keagan, Sebastian Vella, Josh Foster, Taylor Pierce, Olan Spears, and Matthew Morgan all adding singles.

“It was a big division game,” said Pirate coach Taylor Lambke. “I thought we played one of our most complete games of the year. We had a good start. We played a solid second period and we continued right through to the third. I think we’re playing good hockey right now. Friday night was a good game, we played the way we wanted to play, and we got the result we wanted.”

While the score was far from close, the shots-on-goal tally was 47-43 in favour of the Pirates. Goaltender Cody Smith made 42 saves in the win.

“We probably passed up a few opportunities to shoot the puck,” said the coach. “They have a lot of offensive type players. They like to throw a lot pucks to the net. It ended up being pretty close, shot wise. Cody Smith played well and kept the puck out of the net.”

Sunday’s game was a wild affair in Pictou County. The Pirates won 4-1 in a game featuring two fights, a gross misconduct, and seven game misconducts.

Joshua MacMillan, Taylor Pierce, Bryce Reynolds, and Christian Papineau all found the back of the net. Smith had another solid game in net, making 38 saves.

“I think whenever you beat a team 9-1 and you go into their building and you’re up 4-1, things can escalate,” Lambke said. “They took some shots and our guys stood up and fought and it was good to see. It’s a division game. You’re going to see each other a lot so those kinds of things happen.”

The Pirates next hit the ice at the Port Hawkebsury Civic Centre to take on the Eskasoni Eagles on December 7. It’s the last home game for the Pirates before the Christmas break. They will travel to Liverpool to take on the Privateers on December 8.

“We hope to put on another good show and have an exciting run before the Christmas Break,” said Lambke.