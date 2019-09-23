Pirates start season with win over Miners

GLACE BAY: The Strait Pirates started their 2019-20 regular season the way they spent the lion’s share of last season: winning.

Last Saturday night, the maroon and white drove over to Glace Bay and, though trailing by a pair of goals in the second period, battled back to drop the Miners 4-3.

“I wasn’t overly impressed with our first period, but we settled in and found our game in the second,” said Taylor Lambke, Pirate coach.

“It was a good division game to start the year, but we have a lot of work to do. Overall, the way we competed and the effort we showed to come back from a 3-1 deficit to win on the road was something.”

The Miners had a 2-0 lead after the first period on markers by Mitchell Johnston and Daniel Reid.

“Hunter Woodland had a big hit late in the first and that changed the momentum,” Lambke said. “It settled them down a little, and we got some power plays. It was a slow start but we found a way to push through and get a win.”

In the second frame, a power-play goal by Pirate Taylor Pierce (from Avery Warner) at 2:05 pulled the Pirates to within a goal but Miner Michael Penny put his crew up by two goals once again.

Warner (from Austin Woodland and Hunter Woodland) scored on the power-play with 6:49 in the frame. Pirate Jason Johnson (from Jacob Keagan) tied the game with only 2:30 left before the second intermission.

Matt Raike (unassisted) had the game winner on a shorthanded opportunity with 5:28 played in the third.

Even though the Pirates outshot the Miners in the first two periods (28-20), the Miners used heavy fire in the third (17-6) to have a slight edge in shots (37-34).

Pirate Cody Smith was sharp in the Strait goal.

This Friday, the Pirates will host the Valley Maple Leafs at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Center at 7:30 p.m.

The Valley had a 7-6 win over the Cumberland County Blues last weekend, despite having a very short bench. Lambke said the Valley look to be on the verge of a good year in the Fred Fox Division of the Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League.

“It’s going to be a test for us,” the coach said. “The Valley is going to be one of the top teams in the other division, and we’re expecting a tough game.”