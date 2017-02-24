HALIFAX: Business consultant, farmer and Isle Madame native Alana Paon will be the Progressive Conservative candidate in Cape Breton-Richmond in the upcoming provincial election.

Paon was officially acclaimed on February 1.

“We are currently plagued with a government in Halifax that does not manage in the best interests of its citizens,” said Paon.“Citizens want and need to be part of positive change for Nova Scotia and the best way for me to contribute to that is being part of the next Progressive Conservative government led by Jamie Baillie.”

Paon, whose family has called Cape Breton-Richmond home for more than 250 years, decided to run for the Progressive Conservatives after meeting leader Jamie Baillie and learning about his long term plan for Nova Scotia.

“Jamie Baillie believes in the core values of hard work, living within your means and helping your neighbour. These are Progressive Conservative values and they’re Cape Breton-Richmond values,” said Paon. “He is an excellent leader who has the talent and experience to get our province on the right track.”

For his part, Baillie says he’s excited about Paon joining the Progressive Conservative team.

“Alana is the fresh face Cape Breton-Richmond needs in the House of Assembly,” said Baillie. “I have no doubt she will bring a high degree of integrity and common sense to the floor of the legislature. She will play a big role in the next Progressive Conservative government.”

In addition to working in business and agriculture, Paon has been recognized for her leadership abilities. She has served in the fields of entrepreneurship, youth leadership and community economic development.

The Cape Breton-Richmond Progressive Conservatives will be holding a formal nomination meeting to celebrate Paon’s candidacy in the coming weeks.