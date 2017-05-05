POINT TUPPER: On April 25, Nova Scotia Business Inc. (NSBI) announced it sold the former Federal Gypsum property in the Point Tupper/Bear Head Industrial Park to Point Tupper Property ULC, an affiliated company to Acadia Drywall Supplies Ltd.

A release from NSBI states the $700,000 sale includes a 30.2-acre parcel of land, as well as the facility.

“The purchase will facilitate Acadia Drywall’s continued operations at its gypsum wallboard plant which has been in the industrial park since 2011,” stated the release.

Acadia Drywall operates Cabot Gypsum in Point Tupper.

“In 2010, NSBI entered into an agreement for Acadia Drywall to purchase the equipment of the former Federal Gypsum plant, and lease the building – the company has now purchased the property,” explained Mel Rusniak, media relations advisor with NSBI.

The Acadia Drywall Supplies Web site describes the company as a diversified distributor and manufacturer serving the construction and building supply markets. The local Cabot Gypsum facility manufactures drywall.