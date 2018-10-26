Police believe suspicious death ‘not a random act’

WAYCOBAH: The RCMP is continuing its investigation into the death of a 22-year-old Waycobah woman.

The death was reported to police just before 11 a.m. on October 24, when the victim was found to be non-responsive in the home, which is located on Highway 105 in Waycobah. Two infant children were also in the home at the time of the incident. The children were not harmed and are being cared for by family members.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time. The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Service is conducting its examination into the circumstances of the death, and once they have completed their work, further information will be released.

Police do not believe this was a random act. RCMP investigators continue to appeal to the public for information about this incident. Anyone who has information on this incident is asked to contact Waycobah RCMP at 902-756-3371. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at: www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.