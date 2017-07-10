Police locate body of missing man

LONG POINT: Police are saying a local man’s death is not considered suspicious.

At around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4, Inverness District RCMP responded to a call of a 70-year-old man from Long Point who failed to return home after working on his farm. Police conducted a search of the over 400 acre farm with assistance from the RCMP police dog services, a Department of Natural Resources helicopter, Cape Breton Ground Search and Rescue (GSAR), Pictou County GSAR and Colchester GSAR. Investigators discovered the man’s remains on the morning of July 6.

Cpl. Dal Hutchinson, media relations officer with the Halifax District RCMP, said the police will conduct an investigation to determine the cause of death. He said the death is not suspicious.

“The next step would be an autopsy to see what happened,” said Hutchinson.