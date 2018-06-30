Police look for Inverness County man

HABOURVIEW: Inverness RCMP is asking for public assistance to locate 31-year-old Colin Joseph Beaton.

Beaton was last seen at 2 a.m. on June 30 prior to leaving a cottage in Harbourview. He is white, 5’11”, 160 pounds with red hair. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, jeans and rubber boots. He left on foot and may be disoriented.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Beaton is asked to contact the Inverness RCMP at 902-258-2213. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at: www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.